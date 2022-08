One woman was killed August 28 in a one-vehicle rollover in Ramsey County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bridget Fahey, 29, Lakota, was driving on U.S. Highway 2 just southeast of Crary around 10:00 p.m. when her vehicle apparently entered the median, rolled across the highway and came to a stop in the ditch.

Fahey was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.