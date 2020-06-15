Land posting pilot project slow to take off

An experiment aimed at allowing land owners to post their land electronically might be off to a slow start.

The State Interim Natural Resources Committee is testing a new online tool that allows landowners to electronically post land open for hunting.

Landowners in Slope, Richland and Ramsey Counties will be able to click a link on the Game and Fish website and post their land.

But so far, it appears only around 40 parcels of land have been posted in Slope County, for example.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, the Game and Fish Department says the slow start could be because many landowners are still trying to get crops in the ground and dont have time to post land.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association has hundreds of land owners as members and they plan to remind people of the program at their Spring Roundup next week.

“It’s very important, not only is the time and cost burden that’s associated with posting, but really at the root of private property rights is that if you are the owner of that property you should have the say about who can access it and not without having to hang signs,” said Julie Ellingson, the North Dakota Stockman’s Association Vice President.

Land owners in those three counties have until July 15th to electronically post their land.

A reminder, this is just a pilot program, so even though you post online, you must still post the usual way as well, until further notice.

