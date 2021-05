A country music festival coming to Lake Metigoshe for the first time this summer has announced its lineup.

Seaforth, Lake and Lyndale, Breaking Eight, Lexi Wyman Music and Will Dakota will join headliner Jordan Davis at the July 10 festival.

The event manager says there will be two stages and seven hours of music, starting at 5 p.m. and going until 2 a.m.

Tickets start at $39.

