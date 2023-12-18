BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Eighteen North Dakota landowners are taking their cases to the ND Supreme Court in an attempt to prevent a carbon dioxide pipeline from entering their lands.

The landowners are in opposition to a judgment that allows Summit Carbon Solutions Transport LLC to enter their land while conducting surveys and examinations. The company alleged that it intends to construct an interstate pipeline in North Dakota and other upper midwest states to transport carbon dioxide and deliver it to sequestration sites.

“Today was the culmination of a lower court case briefing,” says the Landowners’ Attorney Brian Jorde, “and this was the oral argument — where we get the chance to put our best pitch as to why we believe we should be successful.”

The North Dakota Supreme Court will consider both sides’ arguments before making a judgment. Their final decision is anticipated to come early in the new year.