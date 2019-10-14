Lane Reductions on I-94 Mandan-Bismarck Expressway Project

BISMARCK — Three lane reductions will be put back into place today, Oct. 14, on the I-94 Mandan-Bismarck Expressway project, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

The lane reductions are back into place so work can resume after the weekend snowstorm forced crews to remove barriers to allow for snow removal.

Lane reductions will be put into place at the following locations:

West bound Bismarck Expressway at Exit 156 interchange

I-94 East and West bound at Mandan Ave/Refinery Exit 154

Work continues at the lane reduction that remained in place during the weekend on Westbound I-94 at the Collins Ave Exit 153.

Weather permitting, all lane reductions will be removed on approximately Saturday, Oct. 19, according to the NDDOT.