The largest Flea Market in the four-state area is coming to Minot this weekend at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

The Flea Market will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is only $1 and kids 10 years old and under are free.

Vendors were working hard on Friday to get their products set up with everything from antiques, furniture, coins, toys, tools, books, crafts, baked goods, sports memorabilia and more.