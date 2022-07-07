MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan Rodeo Days have been a staple in the city of Mandan for longer than any of us have been around. As one of the premier events in professional rodeo, the event brings the community and neighboring states together over a weekend of ropin’, ridin’, and radical rural entertainment.
The 4th of July weekend means plenty of things here in North Dakota: It’s time for fireworks, family, and lots of meat. Although not all of the beef on display at the rodeo was on the plate, there were plenty of cows and bulls featured in addition to bucking broncos and noble steeds.
As usual, the Mandan Rodeo brings people from all across the area — and even as far as South Africa and Australia — to witness the coolest cowboys and cowgirls do their stuff in one of the most prestigious rodeo matches in North Dakota. However, the festivities this year come with somewhat of a bittersweet farewell to the venue that housed them for so long.
After 142 years in operation, the Mandan Rodeo will finally be moving away from the Dacotah Speedway to a permanent home for their 2023 competition. The new $2.8 million facility, known as Dale Pahlke Arena, will be constructed on the Dakota Community Band & Trust Rodeo Grounds. The new establishment will include covered audience seating, a larger arena with improved drainage, new fencing and gates, a new announcer stand, an audiovisual system, a 4,000-seat grandstand, livestock pens, a contestant warm-up area, a future exhibit hall, and a maintenance shed among other improvements.
As a way to say goodbye to their temporary home in the dirt speedway, the rodeo referred to this weekend’s events as the ‘Last Crack on the Track’ — and with it came plenty of hard work, grand finales, and heartfelt thanks to the area for housing them for so long.
Although our correspondent was only able to get into the press box on Monday, July 4, the event actually began on the 2nd. The event took place over three themed nights, opening with Family Night, then moving onto Patriot Night, and finally ending with Fireworks Night. There was also a ‘slack day’ for cowboys who were unable to make it into the main event on Friday. Here are a few of our favorite scenes from the opening of the event.
The main rodeo festivities consisted of eight main events each day, where the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world competed for a share of the prize pool as well as the glory of being one of Pro Rodeo’s finest.
1: Bareback Bronco Riding: The events of each night began with the bareback division, where cowboys did their best to hang on to bucking broncos without the help of a saddle. Riders went face-to-face with some of the best-bucking broncos in the business as they struggled to stay on their horses for at least eight seconds.
2: Steer Wrestling: We’ve talked about Steer Wrestling before on KX during Slack Day, but Monday’s events featured some of the top competitors in the world when it came to roping steers and wrestling them to the ground. It takes a lot of skill and reflex to properly perform the sport, and only the best can really steer the competition in their favor.
3: Team Roping: Team Roping tends to be one of the more difficult Rodeo sports due to the combination of timing and teamwork required. In fact, it was one of the events with the largest number of ‘no time’ reports (where the riders failed to fulfill the goal) in the entire show, right up there with bronco and bull riding.
4: Saddle Bronc Riding: More bucking bronco riding followed the team roping events… but just because there’s a saddle on the horse now doesn’t mean it’s easier to control the horse. If anything, some of our cowboys seemed to have more trouble with the saddled studs. The event on Sunday featured the final ride of Macza Pro Rodeo’s famous bronco ‘Ols Tubs Get Smart’ as its major highlight.
5: Breakaway Roping: While Breakaway Roping is the newest sport to be added to professional rodeo, it’s already established itself as a wildly popular one, with plenty of cowgirls lining up to lasso the cattle.
6: Tie-Down Roping: Speed is of the essence in the Tie-Down Roping competition, where not only does a cowboy need to rope the cattle, but also ground and tie them if they want any hope of topping the leaderboard.
7: Barrel Racing: This high-speed event is both a test of speed and finesse, as cowgirls must not only finish the race in the fastest time but also take care to avoid knocking over any of the barrels they need to circle around (each one comes with a hefty time penalty).
8: Bull Riding: The event everyone was waiting for! The world’s best bull riders square up against the world’s best bulls. Only the toughest cowboys around can compete with the bulls lined up at the Mandan Rodeo, and sometimes it’s hard to tell which side the audience is rooting for. Mandan’s own Chad Berger had a huge number of bulls in the competition, including Pookie Holler, Night Hawk, Sky Harbor, Drago, Safety Meeting, Nasty Wishes, BackJack, Bubba G, and Skeeter Peter — all ranked in the top 100 bucking bulls in the world by the PBR.
The event wasn’t always a nonstop competition, though. There were plenty of ways for both cowboys and audience members to relax and enjoy the festivities. This included appearances from the resident rodeo clown, as well as a proper introduction to official Mandan Rodeo mascot Ten-Gallon Tom. The official Rodeo Queen and Princess were announced as well.
And what major sporting event would be complete without a halftime show? The Specialty Act, taking place between the Breakaway and Tie-Down Roping events, featured horse breeder and trainer (and also the CEO of a financial group) Felix Santana and his Andalusian Stallion Romano. In between events each day, Santana and his dancing horse regaled the audience with a marvelous display of training and unity.
All top competitors received an extra $100 prize for placing first on their specific day of competition. At the end of the three-day event, the overall winners were announced and received full cash prizes. The overall winners of the Mandan Rodeo Days, as well as the total cash prizes they won, are listed below as per the official report from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA):
Bareback Riding: 1. Caleb Bennett, 88 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co’s Sippin Firewater, $7,121; 2. Clayton Biglow, 87.5, $5,459; 3. (tie) Ty Breuer and Jacob Lees, 85.5, $3,323 each; 5. Leighton Berry, 84.5, $1,661; 6. (tie) Keenan Hayes, Mark Kreder and Trevar McAllister, 83, $949 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Cyler Dowling and Chance Howard, 4.2 seconds, $3,067 each; 3. Caden Camp, 4.6, $2,556; 4. Colt Honey, 4.9, $2,215; 5. Tory Johnson, 5.2, $1,874; 6. (tie) Carson Johnston, Hoyt Kraeger and Riley Westhaver, 5.3, $1,193 each; 9. Reed Kraeger, 5.4, $511; 10. Bubba Boots, 5.7, $170.
Team Roping: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 5.2 seconds, $3,487 each; 2. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and Britt Williams/Cayden Cox, 5.7, $3,114 each; 4. (tie) Zach Kilgus/Jake Edwards and Kreece Thompson/Chad Williams, 5.8, $2,616 each; 6. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 6.0, $2,242; 7. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 6.2, $1,993; 8. Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 6.7, $1,744; 9. Layne Carson/Dustin Harris, 7.8, $1,495; 10. (tie) Ky Redstrom/Trevor Schnaufer and Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 9.3, $996 each; 12. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.1, $498.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 87.5 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Ols Tubs Get Smart, $7,163; 2. Wyatt Casper, 86, $5,491; 3. (tie) Chase Brooks and Cole Elshere, 85.5, $3,343 each; 5. Shorty Garrett, 85, $1,671; 6. Weston Patterson, 84, $1,194; 7. Ross Griffin, 83.5, $955; 8. Allen Boore, 83, $716.
Tie-Down Roping: 1. Kase Bacque, 8.5 seconds, $4,594; 2. Macon Murphy, 9.0, $4,054; 3. Michael Otero, 9.1, $3,513; 4. Marcos Costa, 9.4, $2,973; 5. Paul David Tierney, 9.6, $2,432; 6. Cory Solomon, 9.7, $2,162; 7. Chance Oftedahl, 10.1, $1,892; 8. West Smith, 10.6, $1,622; 9. Brock Belkham, 10.8, $1,351; 10. Clint Kindred, 11.0, $1,081; 11. Myles Kenzy, 11.5, $811; 12. Joe Schmidt, 11.8, $541.
Barrel Racing: 1. Paige Jones, 15.69 seconds, $5,002; 2. BryAnna Haluptzok, 15.74, $4,001; 3. Nicole Bice, 15.86, $3,251; 4. Ivy Saebens, 15.90, $2,501; 5. Tayla Moeykens, 16.02, $2,001; 6. Ashley Castleberry, 16.06, $1,501; 7. Maddy Dickens, 16.07, $1,250; 8. Cydney Peterson, 16.08, $1,125; 9. Londyn Ross, 16.09, $1,000; 10. Hallie Fulton, 16.10, $875; 11. Kendall Kennedy, 16.14, $750; 12. Josey Owens, 16.15, $625; 13. (tie) Hallie Hanssen and Sissy Winn, 16.16, $438 each; 15. Nikki Hansen, 16.20, $250.
Bull Riding: 1. Matt Palmer, 90 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Dr Campbell, $7,106; 2. Jace Trosclair, 88, $5,448; 3. Riggin Shippy, 86, $4,027; 4. Chris Bechthold, 84, $2,606; 5. (tie) Jeff Askey and Braden Richardson, 83.5, $1,421 each; 7. Josh Frost, 83, $948; 8. Wade Berg, 82, $711.
The show concluded with a fireworks show sponsored by KX News, ending the 4th of July with a quite literal bang.
Rodeo Days will once again return to the state in 2023, this time in the new arena. For more information about the rodeo or its 2022 results, visit either the official websites of Mandan Rodeo Days or the PRCA.