A final view of the Dacotah Speedway, which served as the grounds of the Mandan Rodeo until 2022.

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan Rodeo Days have been a staple in the city of Mandan for longer than any of us have been around. As one of the premier events in professional rodeo, the event brings the community and neighboring states together over a weekend of ropin’, ridin’, and radical rural entertainment.

The 4th of July weekend means plenty of things here in North Dakota: It’s time for fireworks, family, and lots of meat. Although not all of the beef on display at the rodeo was on the plate, there were plenty of cows and bulls featured in addition to bucking broncos and noble steeds.

As usual, the Mandan Rodeo brings people from all across the area — and even as far as South Africa and Australia — to witness the coolest cowboys and cowgirls do their stuff in one of the most prestigious rodeo matches in North Dakota. However, the festivities this year come with somewhat of a bittersweet farewell to the venue that housed them for so long.

After 142 years in operation, the Mandan Rodeo will finally be moving away from the Dacotah Speedway to a permanent home for their 2023 competition. The new $2.8 million facility, known as Dale Pahlke Arena, will be constructed on the Dakota Community Band & Trust Rodeo Grounds. The new establishment will include covered audience seating, a larger arena with improved drainage, new fencing and gates, a new announcer stand, an audiovisual system, a 4,000-seat grandstand, livestock pens, a contestant warm-up area, a future exhibit hall, and a maintenance shed among other improvements.

As a way to say goodbye to their temporary home in the dirt speedway, the rodeo referred to this weekend’s events as the ‘Last Crack on the Track’ — and with it came plenty of hard work, grand finales, and heartfelt thanks to the area for housing them for so long.

Although our correspondent was only able to get into the press box on Monday, July 4, the event actually began on the 2nd. The event took place over three themed nights, opening with Family Night, then moving onto Patriot Night, and finally ending with Fireworks Night. There was also a ‘slack day’ for cowboys who were unable to make it into the main event on Friday. Here are a few of our favorite scenes from the opening of the event.

Ceremonies opened with a performance of the National Anthem, a prayer, and a wish for the well-being of a family dealing with tragedy after an incident at the Mandan Independence Day Parade

The opening flag ceremony features riders holding flags of many different organizations and groups — including this one for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Boy Scouts from Troop 119 helped out at the staff and competitor cookout, grilling burgers and hotdogs for everyone. With both a rodeo and the 4th of July happening, would this be twice, three times, or quadruple the perfect timing for a cookout?

Cows ready to be used for steer wrangling and team roping.

The main rodeo festivities consisted of eight main events each day, where the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world competed for a share of the prize pool as well as the glory of being one of Pro Rodeo’s finest.

1: Bareback Bronco Riding: The events of each night began with the bareback division, where cowboys did their best to hang on to bucking broncos without the help of a saddle. Riders went face-to-face with some of the best-bucking broncos in the business as they struggled to stay on their horses for at least eight seconds.

Bucking bronco Stevie Knicks, regarded as one of the best bucking horses in history, gave Jacob Raine from Mount Pleasant, TN one heck of a ride.

Chad Rutherford brings a ‘low’ riding style from Hillsborough, TX, to his ride with Cactus Black — to great effect.

Trenten Montero from Mount Pleasant, TN tries to avoid flipping his lid (and his body) when riding bareback bronc Pop A Top.

2: Steer Wrestling: We’ve talked about Steer Wrestling before on KX during Slack Day, but Monday’s events featured some of the top competitors in the world when it came to roping steers and wrestling them to the ground. It takes a lot of skill and reflex to properly perform the sport, and only the best can really steer the competition in their favor.

Steer Wrestling involves taking the bull by the horns — literally — and using both strength and technique to wrestle the livestock to the ground.

A cowboy struggles to get up after wrestling a steer.

3: Team Roping: Team Roping tends to be one of the more difficult Rodeo sports due to the combination of timing and teamwork required. In fact, it was one of the events with the largest number of ‘no time’ reports (where the riders failed to fulfill the goal) in the entire show, right up there with bronco and bull riding.

A cowboy prepares to rope and ride at Slack Day.

A pair of cowboys attempt to snare their target.

4: Saddle Bronc Riding: More bucking bronco riding followed the team roping events… but just because there’s a saddle on the horse now doesn’t mean it’s easier to control the horse. If anything, some of our cowboys seemed to have more trouble with the saddled studs. The event on Sunday featured the final ride of Macza Pro Rodeo’s famous bronco ‘Ols Tubs Get Smart’ as its major highlight.

A Cowboy rides a bucking bronco in the Saddle Bronc Riding event.

Any rider looking for a ‘Cash Deal’ would do well to take a chance on the horse of the same name. As Ben Andersen from Rocky Mountain, AB, found out, great payout also requires great risk.

Even former world champions — like Jesse Kruse from Fromberg, MT — have their hands full trying to deal with Bartender, one of Chad Berger’s top bucking broncos. Chad himself has stated that this single bronco has won him more money than you can find in a Dakota Community Bank and Trust ATM!

Canada’s own Kolby Wanchuk had the honor of taking OLS Tubs Get Smart (also from Canada) out for the horse’s final ride before retirement. They went out in a blaze of glory, too — Kolby ended up taking first place overall in the Saddle Bronc Riding category.

5: Breakaway Roping: While Breakaway Roping is the newest sport to be added to professional rodeo, it’s already established itself as a wildly popular one, with plenty of cowgirls lining up to lasso the cattle.

A successful catch from Cheyanne Guillory from Gainesville, TX. Despite how quickly out of the gate the catch was, it still did not make it into the top contenders — with top riders averaging perfect catches in the span of less than three seconds.

Samantha Fulton from Miller, SD prepares to rope the calf in a round of Breakaway Roping. She would later come in 6th overall, with a time of 2.5 seconds.

6: Tie-Down Roping: Speed is of the essence in the Tie-Down Roping competition, where not only does a cowboy need to rope the cattle, but also ground and tie them if they want any hope of topping the leaderboard.

An unfortunate lassoing left this cow with a rope around its body. While legal, this tie would take a long time to accomplish. In order to prevent the cattle from experiencing great pain, this rider forfeited the tie to let the animal go unharmed.

Tying the cattle is one thing — but as the ‘untie guys’ quickly found out, untying the cowboy’s knots while chasing down a cow is another matter entirely.

Lightning-fast hand motions and tying skills are the key to victory. Tracing their movements would be impossible with this camera…. and especially from this angle.

7: Barrel Racing: This high-speed event is both a test of speed and finesse, as cowgirls must not only finish the race in the fastest time but also take care to avoid knocking over any of the barrels they need to circle around (each one comes with a hefty time penalty).

A Cowgirl speeds through the final stretch of the barrel racing course.

After knocking down one barrel by mistake, the commentators joked that if she knocked down all three, she would receive a free pizza. She did just that. We hope that the commentators followed through on their end of the deal.

8: Bull Riding: The event everyone was waiting for! The world’s best bull riders square up against the world’s best bulls. Only the toughest cowboys around can compete with the bulls lined up at the Mandan Rodeo, and sometimes it’s hard to tell which side the audience is rooting for. Mandan’s own Chad Berger had a huge number of bulls in the competition, including Pookie Holler, Night Hawk, Sky Harbor, Drago, Safety Meeting, Nasty Wishes, BackJack, Bubba G, and Skeeter Peter — all ranked in the top 100 bucking bulls in the world by the PBR.

The Bull-Riding event started out strong, with ‘Stretch’ almost immediately bucking off his rider and charging through the arena. It wouldn’t be too much of a ‘Stretch’ to say things were exciting right from the get-go.

Coy Thorson from Fergus Falls, MN, puts up a good fight against the menacing Mr. Winston, bred here in North Dakota by Chad Berger.

A ride on Chad Berger’s ‘Safety Meeting’ proved to be anything but safe as rider Wade Berg from Chaffee, ND found himself in this precarious position. Amazingly, he was able to hold on, even from there, until the buzzer sounded.

Braden Richardson from Jasper, TX found himself on the receiving end of a flip kick from his bull Poker Chip. Ouch!

The event wasn’t always a nonstop competition, though. There were plenty of ways for both cowboys and audience members to relax and enjoy the festivities. This included appearances from the resident rodeo clown, as well as a proper introduction to official Mandan Rodeo mascot Ten-Gallon Tom. The official Rodeo Queen and Princess were announced as well.

Ten-Gallon Tom, official mascot of the Mandan Rodeo, debuted this year. This hat may finally live up to its name and fit ten gallons of something!

A Rodeo Clown rolls out a barrel before the bull-riding event. He was glad that none of the bulls went towards the barrel while he was inside it.

The New Mandan Rodeo Princess takes a victory lap around the track.

And what major sporting event would be complete without a halftime show? The Specialty Act, taking place between the Breakaway and Tie-Down Roping events, featured horse breeder and trainer (and also the CEO of a financial group) Felix Santana and his Andalusian Stallion Romano. In between events each day, Santana and his dancing horse regaled the audience with a marvelous display of training and unity.

Felix is a third-generation dancing horse trainer, who learned from watching his uncle’s performances in Southern California.

The Andalusian is considered as one of the most beautiful and talented breeds when it comes to performance horses. They’re used all the time in movies and equestrian dressage events. Felix’s steed, Romero, is the prime of his herd.

Romero takes a brief rest as Felix shows off to the crowd.

Romero isn’t called a ‘dancing horse’ for nothing. This reared-up stance is extremely difficult to train the horse to perform, much less balance on it.

All top competitors received an extra $100 prize for placing first on their specific day of competition. At the end of the three-day event, the overall winners were announced and received full cash prizes. The overall winners of the Mandan Rodeo Days, as well as the total cash prizes they won, are listed below as per the official report from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA):

Bareback Riding: 1. Caleb Bennett, 88 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co’s Sippin Firewater, $7,121; 2. Clayton Biglow, 87.5, $5,459; 3. (tie) Ty Breuer and Jacob Lees, 85.5, $3,323 each; 5. Leighton Berry, 84.5, $1,661; 6. (tie) Keenan Hayes, Mark Kreder and Trevar McAllister, 83, $949 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Cyler Dowling and Chance Howard, 4.2 seconds, $3,067 each; 3. Caden Camp, 4.6, $2,556; 4. Colt Honey, 4.9, $2,215; 5. Tory Johnson, 5.2, $1,874; 6. (tie) Carson Johnston, Hoyt Kraeger and Riley Westhaver, 5.3, $1,193 each; 9. Reed Kraeger, 5.4, $511; 10. Bubba Boots, 5.7, $170.

Team Roping: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 5.2 seconds, $3,487 each; 2. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and Britt Williams/Cayden Cox, 5.7, $3,114 each; 4. (tie) Zach Kilgus/Jake Edwards and Kreece Thompson/Chad Williams, 5.8, $2,616 each; 6. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 6.0, $2,242; 7. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 6.2, $1,993; 8. Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 6.7, $1,744; 9. Layne Carson/Dustin Harris, 7.8, $1,495; 10. (tie) Ky Redstrom/Trevor Schnaufer and Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 9.3, $996 each; 12. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.1, $498.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 87.5 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Ols Tubs Get Smart, $7,163; 2. Wyatt Casper, 86, $5,491; 3. (tie) Chase Brooks and Cole Elshere, 85.5, $3,343 each; 5. Shorty Garrett, 85, $1,671; 6. Weston Patterson, 84, $1,194; 7. Ross Griffin, 83.5, $955; 8. Allen Boore, 83, $716.

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Kase Bacque, 8.5 seconds, $4,594; 2. Macon Murphy, 9.0, $4,054; 3. Michael Otero, 9.1, $3,513; 4. Marcos Costa, 9.4, $2,973; 5. Paul David Tierney, 9.6, $2,432; 6. Cory Solomon, 9.7, $2,162; 7. Chance Oftedahl, 10.1, $1,892; 8. West Smith, 10.6, $1,622; 9. Brock Belkham, 10.8, $1,351; 10. Clint Kindred, 11.0, $1,081; 11. Myles Kenzy, 11.5, $811; 12. Joe Schmidt, 11.8, $541.

Barrel Racing: 1. Paige Jones, 15.69 seconds, $5,002; 2. BryAnna Haluptzok, 15.74, $4,001; 3. Nicole Bice, 15.86, $3,251; 4. Ivy Saebens, 15.90, $2,501; 5. Tayla Moeykens, 16.02, $2,001; 6. Ashley Castleberry, 16.06, $1,501; 7. Maddy Dickens, 16.07, $1,250; 8. Cydney Peterson, 16.08, $1,125; 9. Londyn Ross, 16.09, $1,000; 10. Hallie Fulton, 16.10, $875; 11. Kendall Kennedy, 16.14, $750; 12. Josey Owens, 16.15, $625; 13. (tie) Hallie Hanssen and Sissy Winn, 16.16, $438 each; 15. Nikki Hansen, 16.20, $250.

Bull Riding: 1. Matt Palmer, 90 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Dr Campbell, $7,106; 2. Jace Trosclair, 88, $5,448; 3. Riggin Shippy, 86, $4,027; 4. Chris Bechthold, 84, $2,606; 5. (tie) Jeff Askey and Braden Richardson, 83.5, $1,421 each; 7. Josh Frost, 83, $948; 8. Wade Berg, 82, $711.

The show concluded with a fireworks show sponsored by KX News, ending the 4th of July with a quite literal bang.

Rodeo Days will once again return to the state in 2023, this time in the new arena. For more information about the rodeo or its 2022 results, visit either the official websites of Mandan Rodeo Days or the PRCA.