Late Planting Season for Farmers out East

(WDAY) — It’s been a rough spring for farmers in the eastern part of the state.

They’ve had rain nearly every day for the last few weeks and wet soil can be a nightmare for farmers.

When the ground is too wet, farmers can’t use any of their equipment to disc, plow or plant.

If they tried, they would just get stuck.

Most farmers out east only have around 60 percent of their fields planted right now.

On a good year, they would’ve had everything planted two weeks ago.

“In agriculture, we’re used to not having control, we’ve probably go the least amount of control of any enterprise because we can’t control mother nature,” Kendall Nichols, N.D. Soybean Council.

Nichols expects many farmers will apply for prevented planting.

It’s a sort of insurance that will partially compensate farmers, if they’re not able to plant.

