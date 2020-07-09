Latest Covid-19 testing in Dickinson held at Biesiot Activity Center

The Southwest Water Authority, Southwestern District Health Unit and the North Dakota National Guard along with other Dickinson based agencies hosted a COVID-19 testing event today.

Hundreds of cars wrapped around the parking lot outside of the Dickinson State Biesiot Activity Center. Nearly 250 cars an hour were going through and getting tested. Sherry Adams, the Southwestern District Health Unit Executive Officer, says it’s a good time to get tested after all the 4th of July activities to help slow the spread.

A national guardsman on site says they expect another testing event to be held in Dickinson sometime next week.