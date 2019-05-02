Law Day Brings Attorneys To Students

Students need to know about the nation’s rule of law.

That’s what Williston attorney Kent Reierson says motivates him to speak to classes during Law Day each year.

Reierson is a former city and state’s attorney who’s now in private practice.

He was one of several local attorneys who spent time in classrooms in Williston, Tioga, Crosby, Watford City, Ray, and Trenton on Wednesday.

Reierson says he’s done these talks for close to 40 years and often encounters former students who’ve taken up law.

(Kent Reierson, Williston Attorney) “We’ve had some that we had in high school and I ended up actually as a mentor through North Dakota Trial Lawyers Association. And a couple of them are even practicing back here in Williston, that’s always pretty cool.”

More than a dozen local attorneys participated in Law Day in the Williston area.

