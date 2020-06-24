Law Enforcement: Be aware of fake ‘warrant scam’

A common scam is making its way through the state again.

People are getting calls saying they have a warrant out for their arrest. Scammers are then asking for some form of payment to make the warrant go away like Visa gift cards. Ward County Chief Deputy Larry Hubbard says no law enforcement agency will ask for money over the phone.

“With the calls of people having warrants you can always call into your local law enforcement and check to see if you do. Whether it is a local warrant or a state warrant or a federal warrant, we can always check,” said Hubbard

He says never to give any personal information out over the phone or online. If the call is legit, they should already have most of that on file.

