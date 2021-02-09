Lawmakers consider putting online poker up for a vote in 2022

What are the odds that online poker could soon be legal in North Dakota? One resolution hopes to find out.

House Concurrent Resolution 3012 would add a constitutional amendment to allow for virtual gambling, and if passed by the legislature, it would then be up to the voters in the 2022 general election.

Those opposed, including the legal counsel for Turtle Mountain Tribe, expressed concerns that online poker revenue would go out-of-state to private companies instead of to state or tribal funding. Rep. Jim Kasper introduced the bill and says the demand for poker exists in the state, and it would be licensed and regulated if passed.

“If the people of North Dakota pass this constitutional amendment, we’d be able to join a multi-state compact. We could be playing with New Jersey and Pennsylvania and Las Vegas and some of the other states in real-time. So the question is do we want the people of our state to have the choice to vote whether or not they want to authorize live internet poker in North Dakota?” Kasper said.

Five states currently offer online poker, including Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Michigan.