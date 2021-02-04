Lawmakers consider resolution opposing president’s order preventing new oil drilling on federal land

North Dakota lawmakers are pushing back against President Joe Biden’s order to prevent new oil drilling on federal lands.

House Concurrent Resolution 3027 urges the president to allow for the continued development of oil on federal lands. Republican Rep. Todd Porter sponsored the legislation, which says energy production adds jobs to the economy, especially in rural areas that need it most.

North Dakota Petroleum Council General Counsel Brady Pelton quantified the impact he says the order would have on North Dakota.

“Oil and gas tax revenues made up more than 50 percent of total taxes paid in 2018, 2019 and 2020. That does not include royalties, lease bonuses or sales or income taxes. In addition, the industry supports almost 60,000 jobs and pays 23 percent of the state’s total wages,” Pelton said.

Though the bill heard no opposition in committee, the Biden administration’s order is meant to curb the effects of climate change caused by fossil fuels.

The House Energy and Natural Resources committee did not yet vote on the bill.