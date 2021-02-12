Lawmakers debate campaign finance transparency bill

Legislation aiming to improve campaign finance transparency is being debated at the Capitol.

Specifically, the bill adds more record-keeping and disclosure requirements for those who contribute more than $200 to a political cause.

The Secretary of State’s office would then have to make that information publicly available online, and violators would face fines between two and three times the value of the amount of money they contributed.

Bill sponsor Rep. Ruth Buffalo says the bill doesn’t target either party and adds transparency to the process.

“This really harmonizes state statute with state constitution, and the voters really have a right to know who’s behind the influence of the outcomes of our elections,” Buffalo said.

Buffalo says the bill would put North Dakota in alignment with Article 14 of the state constitution, which deals with the ethics commission and election transparency.

The committee did not yet vote on the bill.