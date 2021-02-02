Lawmakers push to end North Dakota’s state of emergency declaration

An effort to end the state of emergency declaration could have some unintended consequences for North Dakotans.

It’s been almost a year since Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

State representatives have introduced a bill that would put an end to the declaration. But others are criticizing the resolution, saying it could take away food stamp benefits along with other emergency pandemic assistance programs for low-income families.

State Rep. Rick Becker, who sponsors the bill, says this was never brought up in initial testimony.

“This new concern, ending emergency SNAP funding is, very possibly, a real thing. What I’m suggesting is we go ahead end the state of emergency. Do the proper thing according to the legislature. The governor then has six to seven weeks to work on seeing if we can continue with the SNAP funding, with the emergency food stamps,” said Becker.

CARES Act funding was another concern brought up to representatives. Though, lawmakers claim it will not be in jeopardy.

Becker says a state of emergency isn’t designed to be this never-ending thing, and it’s never been about cutting funding but getting back to what he calls a better form of governance.

“A state of emergency is a very specific circumstance, that gives the governor powers that the citizens don’t feel the governor should normally have. What we’re doing is getting back to a situation where he has his role, the legislature has their role, the judiciary has their role,” said Becker.

House Bill 3007 is expected to be voted on soon. Regardless of the outcome, Gov. Burgum could reinstate the emergency declaration at his discretion.