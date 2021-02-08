Lawmakers vote ‘Nay’ to election-altering bills

A few bills that would have affected election day operations failed on the House floor Monday afternoon.

One bill proposed eliminating electronic voting, and requiring all paper ballots to be scanned and posted publicly. Another would’ve given candidates running for local offices the option to add party affiliation to the ballot.

Opponents of that bill said it unnecessarily politicized positions when they don’t need to be, but those in support emphasized increased transparency to voters.

“The intent of this bill is transparency and voter education. How many times have we been asked, what do you know about this candidate? Sometimes we know, and sometimes we don’t. This helps,” Representative Austen Schauer said.

Those were two of just about 40 bills lawmakers have drafted this year related to election security and transparency.