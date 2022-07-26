CRYSTAL, N.D. (KXNET) — One person was injured in a rollover crash that involved a lawnmower just five miles west of Crystal around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 62-year-old male was mowing the ditch around 134th Ave NE and State Highway 66 in a 2017 Hustler Zero Turn lawnmower when he went over the top of a culvert opening and began to slide, causing the lawnmower to roll over.

The man was pinned underneath the lawnmower, and a coworker and a few Good Samaritans were able to help remove the lawnmower.

He was first taken to First Care Hospital in Park River and later moved to Altru Hospital where he is being treated for severe injuries.