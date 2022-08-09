BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Has it been a while since you last visited the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library? Think the building is just for books? It might just be time for a return to the library, and there is no better time to do so than during their LibraryPalooza event.

With this festival, the library seeks to prove that there are plenty of things to enjoy at Bismarck Veterans Memorial beyond the books. The following are only a few of the activities that will be present at the LibraryPalooza event:

Live magic with Nick MacArthur

Live music with Kittyko

Free food and sweets from Amici Pizza Company and FOMO 10/40 Creamery

Appropriate Video Games in the Teen HQ

‘Passport to Your Library Challenge’, featuring prizes

Therapy Dogs

Bingo

This community event is sponsored by the Friends of the Bismarck Public Library and is free for all ages to attend.

The LibraryPalooza takes place from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. For more information about the library, the palooza event, or events, contact Assistant Library Director Elizabeth Jacobs at ejacobs@bismarcklibrary.org or call 701-355-1483.