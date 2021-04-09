Legislature OKs slimmed down infrastructure bonding bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Senate lawmakers say they plan to restore hundreds of millions of dollars cut from an approved landmark bonding package aimed largely at financing infrastructure projects across the state. The original bonding package sought $1.1 billion but the House slashed that amount to $680 million. The Senate on Thursday unanimously approved the scaled-down House version that would use earnings from the state’s oil tax savings to pay for the borrowed money. Senate leaders say it’s likely money cut from the original bill will be found from other sources, including expected federal coronavirus aid.