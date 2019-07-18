Let The Fun Begin

A summer tradition is ready to be renewed in Minot.

The North Dakota State Fair officially begins its nine-day run tomorrow.

But this afternoon, Fair officials were visiting one of this year’s featured attractions to cut the ribbon and officially declare the 2019 State Fair underway.

Stephanie Schoenrock of the Fair says a new carnival on the midway and a new free kids space for children to explore.

She says the Fair is ready to roll.

(Stephanie Schoenrock, ND State Fair) “This is such an exciting time for us, we work all year long and truly we’re already working on next year’s fair. So it starts more than 365 days in advance so when it comes to the day before we are living high and ready to go, ready to welcome everybody in.”

KX News will be broadcasting live throughout the State Fair beginning tomorrow.

And when you visit the Fair, stop by the KX Information Center right across from the Grandstand to say hi.