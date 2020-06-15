Live Now
Library prepares to reopen to public

The Morton Mandan Public Library is moving forward into the next phase of its 6 phase reopening plan.

Phase 3 will now allow limited access to the building meaning people will have to make an appointment to enter the library.

Services like passports, notaries, census and essential computer access will be allowed for things like job searches and filing unemployment.

Library Director Jackie Hawes told KX News she understands the services they provide will be essential in the coming months.

“I think the library is going to be super important, as we start the reopening plan. People are going to need our services more than ever. If you look at the statistics anytime there’s an economic downturn library usage actually goes up. Especially for public libraries,” shares Hawes.

Every person that enters the building will be asked to wear a mask for the safety of everyone there.

