LIFE HACKS: Hairspray isn’t just for your hair

Hairspray is a beauty staple many of us use for our hair, but why stop there?

Tip Number 1: SHOELACES

I have switched to no-lace shoes because of how much I constantly had to keep retying them.

If you are someone who loves the laces then try spraying hair spray– that will keep them from getting untied.

Tip Number 2: KEEPING YOUR ZIPPER UP

Ever looked down and your zipper is undone–

Spray your zipper with hairspray! I promise there will be no more slip downs.

This can also help with screws coming unloose by hardening the grooves.

Tip Number 3: CLEANING UP DOG HAIR AND LINT

I’m here with Luna— while she’s cute she also sheds and it can get everywhere.

Spray a cloth with hairspray and let it dry. Then run it over the surface to remove any dog hair.

It will also get rid of lint as you can see me trying it out one our KX News reporter.

Tip Number 4: KEEPING FLOWERS FRESH

Ok these are Alysia’s flowers and I just sprayed some on them because they look good and wanted to make them look fresh.

But if you have a bouquet or any type of flower simply spray the underside and then let them dry and they will last longer.

Tip Number 5: GETTING RID OF STATIC

Worried about getting your hair messed up when taking off a hoodie or anything else? Spray it down with hairspray.

This will stop that static cling.

I hope this makes you think about the next time you use a can of hairspray– whether you are a boy or a girl. Tune in next week for my life hacks with Aaron Fields.

There are so many more things you do with hairspray.