LIFE HACKS: Soothing Your Next Sunburn

It’s the hottest time of the year for North Dakotans and with more time spent outdoors the more prone we are to getting sunburnt.

Aaron Fields went all out to show us some creative ways to ease the pain of sunburn in this week’s Life Hacks segment.

Tip Number 1: Apple Cider Vinegar

You can use apple cider vinegar for almost everything and no surprise it can help with your next sunburn.

By adding a mixture of warm water with apple cider vinegar it can help reduce inflammation. Leave it on your skin for a few minutes and then wipe it off. Make sure you do moisturize the area after because it can dry your skin out.

Tip Number 2: Aloe Ice Cubes

We all use aloe when we get burnt, but try using an ice tray and putting aloe in it. Stick it in the freezer and let it harden.

Once they are solid rub them wherever you have a burn. This will cool you down with double the power.

Also make sure you aren’t using any aloe gel that contains petroleum, benzocaine or lidocaine because that could actually irritate your skin… and let the fam know they aren’t ice cubes so they don’t put them in their next drink.

Tip Number 3: Ibuprofen

If you don’t like rubbing anything on your skin this might be the option for you.

Ibuprofen or medications like Tylenol– will help reduce swelling and redness— but don’t overdo it either and always take the recommended dose.

Tip Number 4: Coconut Oil

Not only is this great to make your smile brighter as we talked about in previous life hacks, but coconut oil has a lot of natural ingredients that are great for your skin in general… and sunburns.

You should feel a difference within minutes after applying, but I will warn you it does get greasy.

Tip Number 5: Oatmeal bath

Instead of eating oatmeal try throwing it into your bathtub to create an oatmeal bath.

The oats have lots of antioxidants. You’re supposed to use regular oatmeal and make sure you are using lukewarm water.

It’s also great for dry skin, eczema, insect bites, and much more.

Now, there are some things you should NOT put on sunburns…Witch Hazel or any type of skin cleansers that contain retinol because those can irritate your skin even more.

You can also try out cold milk, black tea, shaving cream, and corn starch to help ease the pain. For more information, click here.

If you have any interesting Life Hacks for Aaron to try out, please email him at afields@kxnet.com.