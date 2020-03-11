LIFE HACKS: Using your smartphone even smarter

It seems like there’s never enough time in the day to do everything we need to do.

That’s why KX News has found ways to make your life a little bit easier.

There’s a lot of things you can do with your smartphone, but these were some of the most doable I found.

Tip number 1: Cleaning your smartphone safely

You wouldn’t believe how much bacteria is crawling all over our phones .

What you need: Isopropyl Alcohol, distilled water (make sure its distilled not spring or tap water because there might be traces of iron that could mess up your phone), and a spray bottle.

You want to use about a quarter of the Isopropyl alcohol and then the rest of it distilled water.

Mix in a container and then apply to a microfiber cloth (to prevent scratching) and wipe your devices screen.

Tip number 2: Turn a balloon into a phone case.

Don’t have a phone case or you are in the process of getting one and just need something to cover it for a little while? Try using a balloon. All you have to do is blow it up and then set the device on the balloon and slowly deflate it.

Tip number 3: Using Command Strips for your smartphone

Try putting two Command Strips on your wall to set your phone on. It will help protect your phone cable from going bad.

If you don’t want to do that you can also try putting them on the back of your phone and using them as a way to keep your headphones from getting tangled.

I also used it as a PopSocket and a stand for my phone.

Tip Number 4: Amplifying your smartphone alarm.

It’s never easy waking up in the morning and if you don’t always wake up to your alarm try using a cup or mug. Right before you go to bed just set your phone in the mug and this will give you a little volume boost for whenever your next alarm goes off. Also, try setting the mug far away from your reach so it will be that much harder to hit the snooze button.

Tip Number 5: Using your smartphone as a lamp

Need more light in your room? Put your phone under a full water bottle– it will illuminate it that much more and it’s a perfect setting to bust a move in the light and in the dark.

If you have any cool life hacks for Aaron to try next, you can contact him at afields@kxnet.com.