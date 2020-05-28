Lifeguard shortage at Bismarck pools

Next week, Bismarck Parks and Rec will be opening their outdoor pools, but they will be lacking lifeguards.

With the coronavirus putting a lot of things on hold, classes for lifeguards didn’t start until this week. Adding in CDC guidelines for this year makes the classes even more important than before.

“We have enough right now to open the three pools. We’ve limited our hours a little bit on the three outdoor pools so. Once we get our numbers back up we’re able to fully staff the pools we’ll go back to our regular hours. And hopefully, then start swimming lessons in July,” said Bismarck Parks and Rec Facilities Manager Mike Wald.

If you’re already a certified lifeguard and want to apply click here.

If you need certification before applying click here.