Light to moderate snow for much of the day

Today: Light to moderate snow will bring a trace to up to 3″ for many of us. Higher amounts in eastern ND. Highs will return to the 20s and 30s. The southerly wind will become mostly westerly as a cold front pushes in from the NW. Sustained winds of 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Snow will end in the east as lows fall mostly to the teens. NW winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds will bring afternoon sunshine. Highs return to the 20s. Westerly and southerly winds around 5-15 mph.