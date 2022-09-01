LINCOLN, N.D, (KXNET)— Concerned residents and business owners were taking turns addressing the Lincoln City Council Thursday night. At issue was to consider an appeal of the Lincoln Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of a zoning change to what’s known as the Edge Hill Estates Addition.



Lance Piatz, of D and L Land LLC, was one of those advocating for the appeal, asking for the area to be zoned as I-2 or heavy industrial, in order to help expand his business and attract potential new business. The majority of public comments were against I-2, with concerns of potential heavier traffic, concrete dust affecting nearby crops, as well as future bigger businesses encroaching on homes.



Concern was so great that residents had written to the city council, formally protesting the potential change. However, Piatz and others pointed out that like other small North Dakota cities and towns, Lincoln could benefit from more business. City council, however, voted down the appeal.



“I think Lincoln needs places for all opportunities,” said Brandon Schock, who attended and spoke at the city council meeting. “I’m hoping that this does not chase other developers away from Lincoln.” “I’m happy it didn’t go industrial, or heavy industrial,” said Tammy Bulman, who also attended and spoke at the meeting. “We were hoping they would reconsider light industrial or commercial which is what they’re saying they want the property used for.”



There are other options available to Piatz and similar business owners, such as requesting the area to be zoned as a light industrial area. There’s no word on when or if that option would be brought before the council.