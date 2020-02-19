Live Now
Lincoln Mayor Announces Reelection Campaign

LINCOLN — Lincoln Mayor Gerarld Wise said he’s decided to seek re-election for a second term.

The 55-year-old has been in office since 2015. He won a recall election and was then formally elected a year later.

When he’s not leading the city of Lincoln, Wise works at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery and has also served with the North Dakota National Guard for 10 years.

When asked, in his five years of service, what his proudest accomplishment has been, Wise said, “The people that I give credit to, sit in these other chairs, that’s who I give credit to. I’m part of a team. I’m not myself, I’m part of a team, and without this team, you can’t move forward.”

Mayor Wise added that he decided to seek re-election because of the number of people that rely on him and the fact that he loves his community so much.

