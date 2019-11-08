Lincoln Police Officer involved in 3-vehicle accident

A Lincoln Police Officer was completing a traffic stop Wednesday night when their patrol car was struck from behind.

A 27-year-old Lincoln resident driving a 2012 GMC Sierra struck the patrol car from the behind at approximately 11:03 p.m. Wednesday night.

The GMC Sierra also struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, the vehicle the officer had pulled over.

Burleigh County Sheriff Department is investigating the accident and arrested the 27-year-old male for driving under the influence.

The 29-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet Impala was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries. All others involved in the accident were treated by Metro Area Ambulance and released on scene.