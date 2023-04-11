Below is an ongoing and changing list of roads that have been closed in the KX viewing area due to high water and flooding. The list changes often as water is cleared or water overwhelms the pavement. Keep checking back for the latest information:

Morton County

County Road 139 is currently closed due to flooding 3 miles east of Hebron, from County Road 89 (ADM elevator) up to I-94, until further notice.

(Morton County Government Facebook page)

Dunn County

81st Ave between 4th Ave SW and 6th Ave SW.

2nd St SW from 101st Ave SW to 103rd Ave SW

98th Ave between 1st St NW and 4th St SW

Rodeo Road West approximately 5 miles west of ND Hwy 8

(Dunn County Emergency Management Facebook page)

Williams County

Winner Township is closing 76th St NW for 1 mile between 132nd Ave NW and 133rd Ave NW until further notice.

Pherrin Township has closed 54th St NW from 132nd Ave NW going east 1.5 miles until further notice.

(Williams County Sheriff’s Office)

On another note, there are numerous load restrictions that go into effect every spring in various counties. You can view the current list using the LoadPass Road Viewer site.