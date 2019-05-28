Load Restrictions Lifted

Load restrictions will be lifted on some highways.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow, load restrictions will be lifted on the following areas…

Highways south of and including Highway 2 from the Pierce County Line west to the Montana Border and

All highways south of I-94 from the Minnesota Border west to Montana Line.

Those aren’t the only roadways lifting restrictions — on your screen you can see a few more, including parts of Highway 3 and Highway 36.

You are encouraged to check current load restrictions to determine which load restrictions remain in effect.

