BURLINGTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Barfield Fresh Organic Produce and Fish does business a different way.

The owner of Barfield Fresh Organic Produce and Fish in Burlington says Aquaponics is how they farm, and fish are involved in almost every step of the way. Aquaponics is the marriage between hydroponics and aquaculture.

The owner Robert Barfield Jr. says it’s key for him to keep a good eye on his fish, because they are so important.

He uses filters, which start and end with the fish, along with lights to help grow the plants.

“It never touches soil. So, you do not have to worry about any organic pesticides touching it. It is all 100% organic. And you do not have to worry about any warm-blooded diseases, like E-coli or salmonella. Those are from warm-blooded animals, like cattle and pork,” said Robert Barfield Jr., “There is no fertilizer put in except for what the fish secrete through their gills and their feces. They secrete ammonia, and then it flows through a filter system over here. My two big cone shaped tanks: One is a sediment filter, which removes the big waste that is cycled off for plant food for your garden, and the other one is for the microbes where they grow,” said Barfield Jr.

Plants take all of that in and they in turn clean the water and it flows back to the sump tank.

Since there is no searching for water or nutrients, it produces five to eight times more, because it is all supercharged.

They also have a propagation table, where they start growing the seed.

Everything has to be fish safe and there has to be oxygen for both the fish and plants,

ensuring a successful business plan for Barfield and his customers.