Local businesses making a difference for those with disabilities

Hunting and fishing is a big deal here in North Dakota, but people who are terminally ill or disabled might not have the chance to participate, so two local businesses are teaming up this weekend to make a difference.

“What we do is we take children and young adults who have disabilities or that are terminally ill on hunting and fishing adventures, as well as vets who may have lost a limb in combat,” said Outdoor Adventure Foundation Minot Director Felisha Henning.

One person going on a hunt soon is 12-year-old Wyatt Rollman. He has muscular distrophy and has recently started using a wheelchair.

“It’s given him the opportunity to really feel like part of a team and participate in things that he honestly thought he’d never be able to do,” said Karen Rollman, Wyatt’s mother.

Wyatt is heading to the Badlands at the end of September.

Everything is included from the hotel, to the gear and even something extra.

“After they get their kill and their shot, we actually team up with a taxidermist and have them mount it for them at the end,” said Henning.

Since it’s a non-profit, it relies on donations and fundraisers to be able to send everyone out. One of them is happening this Saturday.

The Lift Up a Dream fundraiser is happening at the Total Nutrition in Minot.

“Growing up, hunting and fishing was a huge part of my life, so I felt emotionally connected. Those were some of the best times I had growing up. So having the opportunity to help our local youth and military community, it was a huge thing. We’re really blessed to get the opportunity to help out with that,” said Total Nutrition owner Jeremy Holcomb.

“Just because somebody’s in a wheelchair doesn’t mean they’re any different. Take the time to get to know that person because you might be amazed at what you find,” said Rollman.