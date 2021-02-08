Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day



The love-filled holiday is fast approaching, so we wanted to see how things are shaping up for businesses in the area that usually boom around this time of year.

When you think of Valentine’s Day, you usually picture candy or flowers. Here’s how local businesses are preparing for the holiday.

Local flower shops have ordered hundreds of boxes of flowers in preparation.

Owner of Roberts Floral & Gifts, Laura Ressler, says the planning process starts as far back as summer.

“That’s when we purchase a lot of our containers, like July, August. Then they come in November and December. Then we start planning our designs for our features that we’re going to do. Then we order our flowers. So, December, you’re already working on Valentine’s Day a lot” said Ressler.

She also says there are plenty of people who plan ahead when it comes to the holiday of love.

“It’s awesome. We’ve gotten a lot of orders in already. Being it’s on a Sunday, it’s a little bit different because you never know are people going to do it earlier, but we are open and delivering on the 14th,” said Ressler.

Though many local businesses have struggled through the pandemic, Ressler says they have actually been seeing more business than before.

“People are more sentimental. They can’t see their loved ones quite as much, so they’re sending more flowers. So, we expected it to be a wonderful Valentine’s Day,” said Ressler.

Local restaurants are also getting ready to welcome couples for romantic dinners.

Alicia Boeckel, general manager of Lucky’s 13, says the restaurant is still going to be family-friendly — but that’s not to scare the happy couples away.

“We want to keep that fun atmosphere, but also we know it’s Valentine’s weekend, so we want to have a little romance in there as well,” said Boeckel.

While dining at the restaurant, you will notice a little pop of Valentine’s Day decorations, and even be offered chocolate-covered strawberries to celebrate the occasion.

Boeckel says they want their guests to feel the Valentine’s Day magic.

“It’s something special. We want people to come in and feel comfortable. We want them to feel loved. And that’s what Valentine’s is kind of all about actually,” said Boeckel.

The National Retail Federation predicts 52% of U.S. adults plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

To all the lovebirds out there, Valentine’s Day is this Sunday — so you still have time to prepare!