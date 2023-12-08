BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– A popular local bison sale is about to happen again, and this time, from an unusual location.

When you look at a place like Prairie Knights Casino, it doesn’t exactly look like the kind of place where you’d host a bison auction.

But that’s all about to change. Prairie Knights is about to become the host of this year’s largest bison auction in the nation.

The Fischer family has quite a bit of experience with running the bison sale, but this is the first time they’ve ever hosted it in a place like Prairie Knights.

That’s because, for the first time, the bidding is all online with drone footage showcasing the animals for sale.

“We’ve had a lot of people request for online bidding just because we’ve had bidders from Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin,” said Amanda Fischer, the owner of Fischer Clerking, LLC. “It’s kind of hard for them to travel here in December, so we listened to people’s advice and took it online.”

Ernie and Beverly Fischer are the owners of the Bar 33 Bison Ranch near Selfridge.

Beverly Fischer says there are many producers who have just a handful of bison to sell. When they take them to a sales barn, they have to pay high commissions with little profit and sometimes, they won’t take them at all because bison have a tendency towards violence.

“So, we said, ‘we’ll come, we’ll start one for the smaller area producers, the ranchers who want to bring them,’ and that’s basically the premise of the whole thing. and it’s just grown since then,” explained Beverly.

And, it’ll be their biggest year yet with over a thousand head of bison.

The sale has also turned into a bonding opportunity for the Fischer family.

“We have a lot of family that come back every year so it’s kind of like a family reunion, even though we’re working the whole time,” said Amanda.

“We get to see each other, it brings us all together,” added Beverly.

But above all, they love getting the chance to help out the ranching community.

“Just being able to help other producers, like we said, a lot of the sale barns won’t take bison, so just being able to help them network and get the most out of their animals.”

The sale will be live on December 9 at 1 pm. If you’d like to take a look, you can find it here.