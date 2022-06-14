Inflation on food and gas is hitting the pockets of consumers hard, but what about parents looking for diapers and wipes? Inflation is impacting them too.

According to Bloomberg, diapers that cost about $25 last year now cost $40, and there are fewer available.

Women United, a local leadership group, is now collecting diapers and wipes after discovering the need for those items in the area. United Way Marketing Manager Tiffany Eckroth said as a mother, she understands the struggle.

“He’s three years old. I understand the cost of diapers and pullups, they’re insanely expensive. Kids they go through them like they’re nothing,” Eckroth said.

For four days, over 15 locations will be accepting diapers, wipes, and Tylenol for infants. There is not a set number for how much is needed, but Eckroth said they’re hoping to receive as much as possible.

“The essentials are just costly. We’re trying to help by reducing that cost so we can focus those expenses on other things,” Eckroth said.

Eckroth also said this drive will benefit the homeless population, who are also in need of additional resources.

“Just to see that as a mom, it just breaks your heart knowing that some kids aren’t able to get those essentials as easy as some of us would think,” Eckroth said.

Items will be dropped off on June 21st, the Day of Action. For a list of drop-off locations, click here