BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for locally grown fresh produce? Summer is the best time to do so.

The Capital Farmer’s Market offers a variety of different homegrown veggies. Such as cucumbers, beets, radishes, and much more.

The importance of farmer’s markets grows much deeper than one may realize.

In North Dakota, there are still many food scarcities. About one in six children are affected by this.

However, farmer’s markets can help bridge the gap. Food deserts where parents have to drive over 60 miles to get groceries.

“Farmer’s Markets can fill that niche. And not only that, they can provide food for schools. So, imagine being able to put North Dakota produce in all of our schools in North Dakota. That would be pretty cool,” said Mary Podoll, a representative for Capital Farmers Market.

Capital Farmers Market meets every week on Saturday where a variety of vendors set up shop.

The market will also be hosting a tomato throwing contest to help celebrate farmer’s markets on August 28.

Everyone is welcome to join and toss tomatoes at some of your local growers.