Local group offering free meals on Thanksgiving Day, seeks volunteers to make deliveries

A group wants to make sure everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal.

On Thanksgiving Day, free home-cooked meals will be offered to those who may need them.

The annual community supper sit-down event will not take place as it has in the past due to the pandemic.

Still, organizers are offering curbside pickups and delivery options.

They’re hoping to feed at least 400 people that day and they need more volunteers to make that happen.

“It grows every year which is pretty awesome but we are expecting around 400 people between deliveries and the pickups,” coordinator of the Free Thanksgiving Community Meal, Liz Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw said volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to those who request them.

“We are seeking volunteers for the driving for the deliveries but we aren’t going to have as many volunteers this year just because of the COVID situation,” she said

The Free Community Meals will be offered at the Christ Lutheran Church 502 17th St NW in Minot on Thanksgiving Day.

People who would want to volunteer or support the Thanksgiving Day food drive can visit their website to learn more.