Local Group Trying To Amend Constitution For Legal Marijuana

BISMARCK — A local group hoping to amend North Dakota’s Constitution to legalize marijuana is shifting its focus from the June election to the November election.

The North Dakota for Freedom of Cannabis Act group said it’s actively collecting signatures to get a measure on the November ballot

The group needs to collect about 27,000 signatures before July 6.

Right now, it has about 18,000.

If the measure gets on the ballot — and gets approved by voters in November — a new section would be added to the state constitution making marijuana legal for those 21 years of age or older.

It would also allow people to grow up to 12 plants on their property, as long as that cannabis isn’t then sold.

“We don’t get into any laws pertaining to taxes or commercial sales, or anything like that, it’s strictly being able to grow your own, grow 12 plans, six of therm being harvestable, and asks the legislature to set forth the last as far as commercial sales and growth,” said Jody Vetter, chairperson of North Dakota for Freedom of Cannabis.

She added the measure is different from one being proposed by the group Legalize ND.

They want to change state law to make certain amounts of marijuana legal, but that proposal could be heavily changed or even eliminated by state lawmakers, even if approved by voters.

