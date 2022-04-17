Even though the blizzard has been a wild ride for our state, many people are trying to make the most of it.



One of our viewers Jeffrey Verhey sent in photos of a snow tomb he created.



He says the snow mountain from the blizzard reminded him of images that recalled from his childhood of Jesus’s tomb.

Jeffrey, says he looked at it and got the idea to recreate the tomb.

He says he’s inspired by his faith and inspired by the faith of the people in North Dakota to try to get through things like the blizzard and still celebrate Easter.



Jeffrey says he was able to build the tomb on his own, only taking up part of his morning.