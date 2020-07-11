Local man opens music store and offers custom-made guitars

Matt Markel makes more than just music. The Mandan local has been designing and building his own guitars from scratch for the last 4 years.

Markel says “I think music is just a way to bring people together. It just gives us something to distract us, sometimes when things just seem to be so bad.”

He started playing the guitar when he was only 11 years old. After learning how to play, he got a job at a local music store which made him want to start one of his own.

“I wanted to open my own shop just to expand on the guitar building side of things,” says Markel. “And just pursue some other brands that weren’t currently available to us in Bismarck.”

He opened up Solid Rock Music in February, which is a full line musical instrument store. They sell anything from drums, keyboards, and of course guitars.

Markel has also been able to start selling his own custom-made guitars, which is something he taught himself to do.

“I just bought some tools and started practicing. And after a year I was able to build a guitar that was worthy of being sold,” says Markel.

So far Markel has sold 25 guitars since 2016, putting in nearly 30 hours of time on each one. One of the guitars he’s made was even recognized by the famous Youtube comedian duo Rhett and Link, also one of his biggest idols.

“I knew they were coming to Minneapolis to do a show and I thought it would be really fun to just build a guitar for them with their logo,” says Markel. “I did that and it kind of went viral on social media and one of their managers ended up seeing it and hooked me up with meeting them in person and giving it to them. They were really excited and thought it was really cool.”

Although opening his store and creating guitars during the pandemic has been nerve-wracking, just being able to see how music has uplifted people or seeing a customer receiving a personalized guitar makes it all worth it for him.

“Seeing the reaction is really fun and something special. Just this thing I spent 30 hours with or a month with and handing it off to someone is really cool,” he tells KX News. “Seeing them play it and seeing the art they make with it is really fun.”

Markel says the name Solid Rock came from his faith in God, which he says has always been his “solid rock.” He hopes music will be able to do the same for others as it has done for him.

For more information, click here.

