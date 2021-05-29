0 deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 471

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 109,915.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 471 as of May 28. That’s down 26 cases from May 27.

Active cases haven’t been this low since July 7, 2020, when 440 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,430. They declined to 587 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,249 cases, but have been declining since then.

Since May 1, the number of active COVID-19 cases across the state has dropped roughly 50 percent, going from 995 on May 1 to 471 on May 28.

Of the new positives on May 28:

13 were in Ward County

5 were in Morton County

5 were in Williams County

4 were in Cass County

4 were in Stutsman County

3 were in Grand Forks County

2 were in Burleigh County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,512 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,241 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 262 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 107,932 people are considered recovered from the 109,915 positive cases, an increase of 72 from May 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 28 (72) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (46).

Hospitalizations

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 28, down 7 from May 27. A total of 4,279 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.