0 deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,030

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 107,708.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,030 as of May 1. That’s down 83 cases from April 90.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,434. They declined to 584 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

12 were in Cass County

6 were in Ward County

17 were in Burleigh County

5 were in Stark County

4 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Williams County

3 were in Morton County

Deaths

Zero new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,494 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,228 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 254 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 105,184 people are considered recovered from the 107,708 positive cases, an increase of 153 from April 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 1 (153) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (70).

Hospitalizations

42 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 1, up 6 people from April 30. A total of 4,137 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 56 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.