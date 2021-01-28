$1.1M going to local Minot organizations thanks to Twice Blessed

The Twice Blessed campaign brought in generous donations totaling more than $1.1 million.

Organizations like the YWCA, fire and ambulance departments and Backpack Buddies are able to put the funds to good use.

Another organization is Second Story in Minot. The club provides a social and educational space for adults with disabilities.

Just over $23,000 is going to the non-profit.

“Seems like, you know, people in the hardest times are the most generous. And with how chaotic this past year has been, you really wonder, you know, ‘Are people thinking about the rest of the world around them?’ And then you see that it grew even more from last year during such a crazy time and it just means so much that our small community has so much generosity,” said Katrina Leintz, assistant director.

The funds will go toward day-to-day activities and installing touchless items.

It’s been around since 1975 and has more than 350 members.