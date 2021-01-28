$1.1M going to local Minot organizations thanks to Twice Blessed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Twice Blessed campaign brought in generous donations totaling more than $1.1 million.

Organizations like the YWCA, fire and ambulance departments and Backpack Buddies are able to put the funds to good use.

Another organization is Second Story in Minot. The club provides a social and educational space for adults with disabilities.

Just over $23,000 is going to the non-profit.

“Seems like, you know, people in the hardest times are the most generous. And with how chaotic this past year has been, you really wonder, you know, ‘Are people thinking about the rest of the world around them?’ And then you see that it grew even more from last year during such a crazy time and it just means so much that our small community has so much generosity,” said Katrina Leintz, assistant director.

The funds will go toward day-to-day activities and installing touchless items.

It’s been around since 1975 and has more than 350 members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Rep. Kelly Armstrong

HERG Money Left

Twice Blessed Checks

Recent Weather

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Sahara Reopening

Vaping Education

Mobile Homes

Seat Belt Hearing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Exercise and Sleep Study

NDC JAN 28

Thursday, January 28th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Century Boy's Hockey

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Girl's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Grandparents

WSC Food Pantry

Antibody Clinic

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News