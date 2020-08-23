1 death, 140 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 22; active cases statewide are 1,676

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 9,876.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,676 as of August 22.

Of the new positives, 28 were in Burleigh County and 8 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 26 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 2, Stark County had 10 and Ward County had 17.

One new death was reported: A man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 136 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 108 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 15 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 12 death records are pending.

The health department reports 8,064 people are considered recovered from the 9,876 positive cases, an increase of 96 people from August 21.

Burleigh County has 412 active cases as of August 22, the most in the state and triple the number of active cases in Cass County (152). Morton County has 116 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 22.

Stark County has 183, Ward County has 139 and Williams County has 34 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 21 (96) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (140).

52 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 22, a decrease of 1 from August 21. A total of 501 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,274 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,019 cases) account for 43 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 34 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,701 cases) and Morton County (537 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 326 positive cases to date, Stark County has 523, Ward County has 398 and Mountrail County has 160.

A total of 190,885 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 181,009 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 5 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (4,023 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,319 cases) and household contact (1,609 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.