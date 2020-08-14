1 death, 152 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 13; active cases statewide are 1,135

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 152 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 13, bringing the total positives since testing began to 8,322.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,135 as of August 13.

Of the new cases, 31 were in Burleigh County and 10 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 27 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 6, Stark County had 25 and Ward County had 9.

The single death reported for August 13 was a man in his 90’s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 121 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 100 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 12 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Eight death records are pending.

The health department reports 7,066 people are considered recovered from the 8,322 positive cases, an increase of 113 people from August 10.

Burleigh County has 269 active cases as of August 13, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (103). Morton County has 115 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 34 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 13.

Stark County has 133, Ward County has 47 and Williams County has 47 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 85 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 13 (113) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (152).

65 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 13, an increase of 6 from August 12. A total of 455 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,104 cases) and Grand Forks County (737 cases) account for 46 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 38 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,325 cases) and Morton County (435 cases) together account for 21 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 373 cases.

Williams County has 299, Ward County has 254, Mountrail County has 149 and Stutsman County has 129 cases.

A total of 176,603 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 168,281 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.