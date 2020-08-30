1 death, 219 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 29; active cases statewide are 2,481

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 219 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 11,702.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,481 as of August 29.

Of the new positives, 44 were in Burleigh County and 7 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 23 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 9, Stark County had 8, and Ward County had 24.

A woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions was reported as the single death for August 29.

A total of 142 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 114 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 22 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Five death records are pending.

The health department reports 9,079 people are considered recovered from the 11,702 positive cases, an increase of 61 people from August 28.

Burleigh County has 460 active cases as of August 29, the second-highest in the state (Grand Forks County has 577 active cases) and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (268). Morton County has 129 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 34 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 29.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 27.

Stark County has 208, Ward County has 53 and Williams County has 117 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 78 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 29 (61) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (219).

68 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 29, an increase of 3 from August 28. A total of 554 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19: Burke, Billings, Renville, and Steele.

Cass County (3,510 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,468 cases) account for 43 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 31 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,987 cases) and Morton County (632 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 427 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 677, Ward County has 502 and Mountrail County has 172.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 201,203 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 189,501 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 6 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (4,757 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (3,827 cases) and household contact (1,880 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.