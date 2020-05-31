1 death, 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 30; total statewide is 2,577

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 30, bringing the statewide total to 2,577.

The single death reported for May 30 was a man in his 90’s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 61 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,959 people are considered recovered from the 2,577 positive cases, an increase of 16 people from May 29.

This means there are actually 557 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 30.

It also means 76 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 30 (16) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (23).

36 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 30, up 2 from May 29. A total of 167 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,705 cases) and Grand Forks County (333 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 128.

Stark County is fourth with 62cases.

Morton County is fifth with 59 cases.

Mountrail County has 39 cases and Ward County has 37 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 72,040 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 69,463 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Close contact with exposed individuals (938 cases), Community spread (910 cases), and household contact (516 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.