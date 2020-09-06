1 death, 299 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,653

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 299 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 13,631.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,653 as of September 5. That’s up 114 from September 4.

Of the new positives, 78 were in Burleigh County and 8 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 29 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 12, Stark County had 11 and Ward County had 13.

The three counties with the highest new positives on September 5 are Burleigh (78), Stutsman (49), and Cass (45).

One new death was reported for September 5: a man in his 70s from Sioux County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 156 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 121 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 26 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Nine death records are pending.

The health department reports 10,821 people are considered recovered from the 13,334 positive cases, an increase of 137 people from September 4.

This means there are actually 2,653 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 5.

Burleigh County has 455 active cases as of September 5, the second-highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 469 active cases and Cass County has 412. Morton County has 142 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 33 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 5.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 5.

Stark County has 235, Ward County has 128 and Williams County has 150 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 79 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 5 (137) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (299).

64 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 5, that’s three less people than September 4. A total of 598 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, four counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 5: Oliver, Renville, Sheridan and Grant.

Cass County (3,857 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,760 cases) account for 41 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 28 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,290 cases) and Morton County (753 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 527 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 891, Ward County has 581 and Mountrail County has 181.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 210,999 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 197,368 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 6 percent cumulative positive rate.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 26 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.