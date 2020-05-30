1 death, 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 29; total statewide is 2,554

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 29, bringing the statewide total to 2,554.

The single death for May 29 was a man in his 60’s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 60 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,943 people are considered recovered from the 2,554 positive cases, an increase of 61 people from May 27.

This means there are actually 551 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 29. This number has been steadily decreasing over the past several days from a high of 700 on May 23.

It also means 76 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 29 (61) is more than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (34).

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 29, down 2 from May 28. A total of 165 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,685 cases) and Grand Forks County (333 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 127.

Stark County is fourth with 61 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 59 cases.

Mountrail County has 39 cases and Ward County has 37 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 70,981 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 68,427 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Close contact with exposed individuals (934 cases), Community spread (907 cases), and household contact (513 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

